BLM Winterizes Fontenelle Creek Campground Water Systems

KEMMERER, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office is winterizing water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground. As of Oct. 8, the water system at the campground will be out of service for the rest of the winter season.

The campground will remain open to the public. Campers and others recreating in the area are advised to bring their own supply of drinking and washing water. The winterizing process is done annually to prevent the water pipes from freezing and bursting, causing damage to the facilities. The BLM strives to be a good neighbor by maintaining access to your public lands.

The Fontenelle Creek Campground is located approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer, next to the Fontenelle Reservoir. It is a popular weekend destination and free of charge to use. For updates on the water situation, please contact Angela Beley of the Kemmerer Field Office at (307) 828-4508. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.