“Blooming with the Late Boomers” Dinner and Dance At Young At Heart Friday

The Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs is hosting a dinner and dance on Friday.

The “Blooming with the Late Boomers” event is priced at $10 and includes a pasta dinner.

The meal begins at 5:30 p.m., and music by the band the Late Boomers begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

The event is open to people of all ages, and children are welcome.

Tickets are available now at Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue. Tickets will also be available at the door.