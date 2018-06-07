Boat Ramp on North Platte River Closed at Dave Johnston Public Access Area

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has closed the boat ramp at the Dave Johnston Public Access Area along the North Platte River outside of Glenrock. Rainfall from severe storms this spring caused significant damage to the boat ramp. It is no longer usable.

This Public Access Area is the last take-out point for people floating the North Platte River before the Dave Johnston Powerplant. Floaters should plan accordingly and take out at Rabbit Hill Public Access Area, the closest ramp upstream from Dave Johnston.

Repairs to the ramp will be completed later this summer.