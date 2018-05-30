Bobby Messano & Broken Toys to Headline at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Rock Springs, WY – On August 11 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5. Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

12:30 p.m. – Morgan Whitney

1:30 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

2:30 p.m. – WY5

3:30 p.m. – Liz Mandeville

4:30 p.m. – Morgan Whitney

5:30 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

6:30 p.m. – WY5

7:30 p.m. – Liz Mandeville

8:30 p.m. – Bobby Messano & Broken Toys

Bobby Messano & Broken Toys consists of Bobby Messano, Edmond Canova, and Brad Clancy.

Bobby Messano (Guitars/Vocals)

Bobby is a legendary guitarist and Contemporary Rock- Blues Artist who has released seven Solo CDs, placed songs in many TV and Cable shows and played on over 50 Major label and Indie albums. His playing has been heard on everything from MTV jingles to Benny Mardones’ smash hit “Into the Night”.

The celebrated guitarist has played on records by Clarence Clemmons, Franke & The Knockouts, Joe Lynn Turner and STARZ, and produced the 60’s hit act, “THE SHADOWS OF KNIGHT”. He has played guitar and been the music director for Steve Winwood, Lou Gramm and Country artists Jimmy Wayne, Rodney Atkins and Steve Holy. Bobby has played or headlined BAMFEST, The Charleston Blues Festival, Smokin’ In Steel, Summerfest, Charlotte Speed Street, Blues Brews & BBQ, Blues at The Beach, Bayfront Blues Festival, Deltaville Seafood Festival, Willow River Blues Fest, Ambassador Blues Fest, Colonial Beach Blues Festival, and Southern Maryland Blues Festival.

The guitarist’s last six CD’s (“Holdin’ Ground”,” Bobby Messano Live in Madison”, “that’s why I don’t sing the blues “, “Welcome to Deltaville”, “Love & Money” and “Bad Movie”) have garnered 34 Grammy 1st Round ballots in 12 categories and airplay on almost every Blues show in the U.S., Canada, EU and the UK. “that’s why I don’t sing the blues” was on the American Blues Scene’s Blues Top 5 Chart for 24 weeks and named 2012 TOP BLUES/ROCK ALBUM (USA) by Blues Underground Network.

Between 2012 and 2017, Bobby played over 550 shows in 32 states to over ¾ million people. On December 22nd, 2012, the artist was inducted into the “BLUES HALL OF FAME”. His CD’s are heard daily on “Sirius/XM’s B.B. King’s Bluesville and “LOVE & MONEY” which was released in April 2015 was nominated for a prestigious Blues Blast Award for “Best Rock-Blues Album”. It debuted on the Billboard Blues Chart at # 7, peaked at #1 and spent a total of nine weeks in the Top 10, and was #7 on the Billboard Heat Seekers Chart and Top 40 on the Billboard Rock and Indie Charts. “Love & Money” ended 2015 at #44 on the RMR end of year Chart.

Edmond Canova (Bass/Vocals)

Edmond has recorded on the studio releases of Bobby Messano, Todd Wolfe (Cheryl Crowe, Eric Clapton), Leslie West (Mountain, West Bruce & Lang) and Universal Dice. Ed has also shared the stage as a band member and special guest of Felix Cavaliere (Young Rascals), Larry Carlton, Noel Redding (Jimi Hendrix Experience), Larry Mitchell, Bobby Rondinelli (Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow), Godfrey Townsend (Turtles, Alan Parsons), Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge), Roger Earl (Foghat), Randy Jackson (Zebra), Badfinger, Paul Nelson (Johnny Winter) Andy Aledort (Dickey Betts Great Southern) and Mountain. He has performed in many venues including The Bottom Line, Humphreys by the Bay, Sellersville Theater, Boston Music Awards, Blues Music Awards, Long Island Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions and the Turning Point. His tours have included Summerfest, Hippiefest, Oysterfest and many Blues Festivals including Riverhead Blues Festival and Blues on The Chippewa. For the last three years, he has been an integral part of Bobby Messano’s touring and recording and was a partner in the “BAD MOVIE” CD.

Brad Clancy (Drums/Vocals)

Originally from Washington DC/Baltimore, Brad started his musical career at age 16, playing club gigs with his brother’s ID. After a few years of slugging it out locally, calls began coming in from acts such as Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Drifters, Marvelettes, Steve Allen (Tonight Show)’ and several other “Motown” and oldies acts including Mary Wilson (The Supremes). Brad continued playing shows and continued his drumming education, studying with Jazz legend Joe Morello. Brad credits a large part of his ability to play varied styles to friend and teacher Paul Wilson (Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons). In 1990 a drunk driver sidelined Brad for several years while doctors performed many surgeries to repair the injuries. 1995 brought a move to Nashville where, although still undergoing physical repairs, Brad made significant headway into the Country Music scene. For a time, while rebuilding his left arm and hand, he took the position as front man for “Bill Haley’s Comets”. He has always joked about how tough it was to learn 19 songs on guitar in order to do the gig. Brad left the Comets and continued making his bones in Nashville with Ricky Van Shelton, David Ball, Doug Stone, Vern Gosdin, Buddy Jewell, Confederate Railroad, and many others. Brad made many appearances on the Grand Ole Opry with Little Jimmy Dickens, Porter Waggoner, Vince Gill and all of the aforementioned artists.

BOBBY MESSANO & BROKEN TOYSare on the road supporting the current CD “BAD MOVIE” which was released on April 15, 2017, featuring songs by Bobby and co-writers Jon Tiven, Larry Weiss, Steve Kalinich and Queen founder Brian May. “BAD MOVIE” debuted at #1 on Sirius/XM BB King’s Bluesville and has stayed in the Top 40 of the Roots Music Reports Blues/Rock chart since release. In November 2017, BAD MOVIE won a prestigious “Hollywood Music In Media Award” in Los Angeles and it ended up at #28 for the year on the RMR Blues Rock Chart.

Morgan Whitney

Soul. Country. Blues. In the heart of a girl who grew up dreaming of being a rock star. Morgan Whitney knew that she was meant for the stage at 6 years old, so she started on her path to being a performer. Her journey began, of course with… Journey, Queen, Led Zeppelin, etc., and the art of air guitar in a pre-teen’s room. She began studying piano at first, then guitar, and finally her true love: vocals. Following in the footsteps of her big sis, she started songwriting at a young age. Her raw talent has taken her to many stages including Miss Utah and helped win her titles such as “Salt City Superstar” & “Miss Riverton”. She infects those whose path she crosses with her rich, powerful, and gritty vocals that leave you wanting more.

Liz Mandeville

Liz Mandeville is an American vocalist, songwriter, and Chicago blues musician known for her versatile voice, high-voltage performances, insightful songs, and traditional blues guitar playing. She has written and produced hundreds of original songs, including the songs on her albums. She has received critical acclaim and has toured internationally. She owns the record label Blue Kitty Music.

Mandeville has said she was most influenced by Muddy Waters and called Koko Taylor her idol,[9] but it was when she heard Luther Allison singing live that she knew the blues was her genre. Writer Karen Hanson described Mandeville’s voice as sultry and wrote that she is a contemporary performer steeped in tradition. A critic for Illinois Blues called Mandeville’s songwriting “great” and original. American Blues News reviewer Monica Yasher wrote that Mandeville is “known for her remarkably versatile voice, insightful songs, humorous onstage patter and deeply traditional guitar work” and is also “an accomplished Louisanna washboard player.” Earwig Music described Mandeville as “a high voltage performer and a red hot mama.” Mandeville was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

Singer, songwriter Chuck Dittman is a local musician. He’s been playing professionally in the area for thirty years. Chuck plays a variety of music and draws primarily on blues and jazz for his own music as well as interpretations of classic blues, rock, and folk music.

A native of Maine, Amy Rasdall began her career in music at the age of 10. Her father worked extra jobs so that he could buy her a guitar for Christmas in 1987, and she has been playing ever since.

From 1995 to 1999 she attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, where she earned a Bachelor of Music in Music Business Management. This degree track earned Amy many jobs and internships, such as the role of President of Heavy Rotation Records and President of the Music Business Association at Berklee. After graduating, she went on to work for PKA Management in Boston where she was the Executive Assistant to President Keith Garde (former co-manager of Aerosmith). The company was a consultant to Aerosmith and personal management team to Rockapella, Luxx and Brand New Immortals.

Monetarily and physically, she needed to take time off from the music scene, as Hollywood had taken its toll. After moving to Wyoming, recharging for a decade and starting a family, she returned in 2009 with her brand Sick Like Me. Amy founded the record label of the same name in 2012 and released her first EP entitled “The Drum Cave Sessions” in April of 2013, enlisting other Berklee Alumni as key performers on her recordings. Her instrumental song “All 9 of Us” appeared on the nationally-aired reality TV show “Gearheads” in March of 2014.

Currently, Amy has turned her business – Sick Like Me Music, LLC – into a production, promotion and management company geared toward representing local and regional music.

Amy is an Elite member of GoGirlsMusic.com and is also a member of the Songwriting and Music Business Community headed by Amanda Williams out of Nashville, TN.

WY5

For the last two years, the band WY5 has been entertaining audiences in Southwest Wyoming with their eclectic blend of blues, rock, pop, funk, and even a bit of country music. Playing a variety of venues, events, and festivals, this group aims to please by making sure that every listener will hear a song that appeals to their individual taste in music.

A huge part of this band’s success is owed to the talent of the members. WY5 has assembled a group of some of the finest musicians in the State of Wyoming, each expert on their respective instruments and devoted to giving audiences a fantastic show. The lineup includes Jessica Yerkovich on vocals, Joe Barbuto on the keyboard, Cliff Wittstruck on guitar, Dave Jensen on Bass, and Michael Weiss on drums.

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include 3 free beers. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com