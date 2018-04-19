BOCES Posts 2018 Summer Schedule

Sweetwater BOCES has posted the schedule for their summer programs.

Registration for the programs begins at 8 a.m. on April 28th at WWCC’s computer lab.

Advertisement

Those interested in the programs are encouraged to review the available classes prior to registration day.

Below is the program schedule as of April 19, 2018. People are asked to continue checking the schedule until registration day because new classes will be added regularly.

Click here to view the most up-to-date program schedule.

Click here to download the registration form.

Registration continues until classes are full. Call 307-382-1603 for more information.