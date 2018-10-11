Body Found Along Highway 191 In Yellowstone National Park

On Sunday evening, October 7th a missing person was reported to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The missing person matched the description of the possible driver of an abandoned vehicle that was found a day earlier on U.S. Highway 191 near mile marker 29 in Yellowstone National Park. A search was then initiated.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 10th a body was recovered from the Gallatin River near where the vehicle was found. The park will release the name of the individual once next of kin has been notified.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue provided resources to assist in locating the body. Yellowstone National Park is leading the investigation.