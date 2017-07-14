Body Found Near Superior Has Been Identified

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – July 14, 2017) County officials announced Friday that the identity of the man whose body was found near Superior on July 11 has been confirmed.

In a joint release, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich said the remains have been identified as those of Darrell Douglas Sowder, a Superior resident who was 59 when he went missing in 2015.

An autopsy was performed in Loveland, Colorado on Thursday. Majhanovich said the identification was confirmed through comparison of dental records on Friday.

Sowder, 59, was last seen at his Superior home around 12:30 PM on October 2, 2015. Family members who reported him missing told investigating deputies they feared Sowder might harm himself.

Deputies working the case after Sowder’s disappearance were able to account for any vehicles he had access to and ground searches were unsuccessful.

Lowell said the body was found through deployment of a specially-trained cadaver dog. The investigation into the cause of his death continues as county detectives await the results of laboratory tests subsequent to Thursday’s autopsy.