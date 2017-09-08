Body Found In Wal-Mart Parking Lot

At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart in response to an attempt to locate a vehicle and 5th wheel trailer. When officers arrived what appeared to be bullet holes were noted in the door of the 5th wheel trailer. Officers entered the trailer and located the body of a 27 year old man. The initial investigation indicates the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation also determined the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office had posted an attempt to locate on the man and his vehicle on September 5th, 2017 after family members lost contact with him and became concerned.

The investigation is ongoing.