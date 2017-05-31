Body of Wamsutter Man Lost In Seminoe Reservoir Recovered

The body of 25-year-old Michael G. Proberts of Wamsutter, lost in a kayaking mishap on Seminoe Reservoir northeast of Rawlins in Carbon County in April, has been recovered.

On Wednesday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along a May 31st media release from Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal:

“The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from SALECS dispatch at approximately 1:10 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Game Wardens Teal Joseph and Linnea Sailer were on boat patrol at Seminoe Reservoir and located the body of Mr. Michael Proberts, who went missing and was presumed drowned on April 16, 2017.

“State Park Officers Steve Horn and Lonnie Porter were notified and responded along with Sheriff’s Office Captain Shawn Kelley, Deputy Ashlee Zucker, and Deputy Coroner Amber Roman.

“Mr. Proberts’s body was recovered and transported to the Coroners’ Office in Rawlins where an autopsy was performed on Monday. There were no signs of foul play and toxicology results will be available at a later date. Cause of death was determined to be drowning from hypothermia.

“The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the individuals who participated in the search and recovery of Mr. Proberts on the 27th and during April’s search, including all search and rescue members, Game and Fish Wardens, the Sweetwater Dive Team, Classic Air Medical Helicopter Crew, and the Tip Top Search and Rescue Sonar Team.

“Questions regarding this press release please contact Undersheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.”