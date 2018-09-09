Bohl Comments On Pokes Loss At Missouri

Here are some comments from Wyoming Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 40-13 road loss at Missouri:

“We got physically beat and it has been a few years since that has happened.” Missouri rushed for 203 yards on 46 carries (4.4 yard average) to Wyoming’s 88 yards on 30 carries (2.9 yards per carry). In passing, Missouri was again dominate with 398 yards to the Pokes 160 yards.

“Our guys went in there and battled. Missouri is a very good football team that was the number one offense in the SEC last season.” Missouri’s offense totaled 601 yards to Wyoming’s 248 yards.

“That group proved to be explosive. I thought we got off track offensively in the first half and Missouri has a very imposing defensive front.” After leading only 3-0 with 3:35 to go in the first quarter, Missouri scored two touchdowns in less than two-minutes to lead 16-0 at the end of the quarter.

“We truly got Missouri’s best shot. We got to get ourselves ready to go for next week.” Wyoming returns home Saturday to play 2-0 Wofford who defeated VMI 59-14 yesterday.