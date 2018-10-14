Bohl Comments On Saturday Night’s Loss At Fresno State

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-5) dropped their third straight game and saw their Mountain West Conference record fall to 0-3 after losing at Fresno State 27-3 Saturday night. The Bulldogs, last year’s MWC West Division champs, are now 2-0 in MWC play and 5-1 on the season.

Here are some post-game comments by Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl:

“Coming out of the gate we got off field defensively and offense moved the ball.” Wyoming got on the scoreboard first when junior kicker Cooper Rothe connected on a 44-yard field goal nearly four minutes into the game. The drive was set up by quarterback Tyler Vander Waal going 3-of-3 through the air and Nico Evans rushing for 20 yards.

“As the game progressed Fresno State did a great job defensively. We had a hard time completing passes.” After starting the game perfect, Vander Waal would go just 9 for 29 the rest of the game. He end the contest 12-32 for 117 yards with one interception.

“The field position was created by lack of us getting off the field and creating turnovers.” The Bulldogs pinned the Cowboys deep inside their own territory all night, as Wyoming started five drives inside their own 15-yard line.

“I think Fresno is a good team, but we need to play better in all three phases. They are a team that doesn’t beat themselves. Their quarterback did a nice job and we need to make some adjustments offensively.” Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion finished 22/32 with 287 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also lead the Bulldogs in rushing with 53 yards and two touchdowns. Wyoming’s total offensive output was 221 yards (117 passing/104 yards rushing).

“Beating a good team like this requires on-point football. We have to get ready to play Utah State on Homecoming next week in Laramie.” Utah State defeated UNLV Saturday 59-28 to up their record to 5-1, 2-0 in the MWC.