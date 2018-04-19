Bohl Impressed With Offense During Spring Practice

When asked if he thought the offense or defense had the upper hand in last Saturday’s scrimmage, Bohl said, “We moved the ball better on offense, but you have to be mindful that our depth in the defensive line is somewhat suspect right now.”

Bohl singled out a couple young offensive players who had good days in the scrimmage. “Keegan Cryder (redshirt freshman center) probably played his best scrimmage. Nate Weinman (redshirt freshman tight end) caught the ball well. He brings a different dimension to our tight end position with his physical presence. He is able to go up and get the ball and his catch radius is pretty big.”

Advertisement

In the running game, Bohl was pleased with the progress he saw from the tailbacks in Saturday ’s scrimmage. “I thought Nico Evans (senior running back) really ran well,” said Bohl. “He made a couple guys miss. We were pleased with that. We’ve made some strides there.”

Entering the final two practices of spring, what are the position battles the head coach feels are key to sort out?

“The quarterback battle (between senior Nick Smith and redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal) is really key, but they’re bringing the best out of each other,” said Bohl. “I think we need to finalize where we’re at, at the cornerback position. And the other thing that comes into play is to make sure we have the right offensive linemen out there.”

The Cowboys had a non-padded practice on Tuesday, which Bohl recapped for media

“We were in non-pads today, and that fulfilled our third day of non-pads in spring,” said Bohl. “Thursday’s practice will be padded and we need to mix it up a little bit. We’ve had some guys be able to return (from injuries) to practice now, and we need to get some good work in on Thursday and get ready for our Spring Game.”

With all the injuries in spring to the running back position, Bohl was asked if he felt like the evaluation of that position will need to start from scratch when fall practice begins.

“We will be (starting from scratch) to a certain extent and that’s disappointing,” said Bohl. “But that is sometimes how the chips fall during the course of spring football. I do think it’s been good to see and evaluate the guys who have been able to be out there and compete. As I said earlier, I think Nico (Evans) has done some good things. Mike Green (sophomore running back) has done some good things, and we appreciate their effort. We’ll have two healthy running back for the Spring Game.”

The Cowboys have one spring practice remaining on Thursday afternoon prior to the Brown and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 21. The Spring Game will be open to the public, with a 2 p.m. kickoff planned. There will also be the Second Annual Alumni Flag Football Game on Saturday at 11 a.m. that is open to the public.