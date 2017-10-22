Boise State Hands Cowboys Their First MWC Loss

A first half defensive battle turned into a second half, Boise State ball control clinic as the Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 24-14 decision at Boise, Idaho late Saturday night.

The Pokes were the first to score when quarterback Josh Allen took it into the end zone from the one yard line on the opening possession. After missing a 29-yard field goal on the ensuing possession, Boise State would score on a 23-yard field gold with 11:18 to go in the first half to make the score 7-3 in Wyoming’s favor. That proved to be all the scoring in the first half as the Wyoming and Boise State defenses would dominate play.

Boise State received the second half kickoff and would drive 70-yards for a touchdown to take take their first lead, 10-7. The run oriented drive, capped by quarterback Montell Cozart’s four-yard run, took over nine-minutes off the third quarter clock.

Wyoming would retake the lead, 14-10, with 17-seconds to go in the third quarter on a Josh Allen to Austin Forte 20-yard touchdown pass. For Forte, a junior from Gillette, Wyoming, it marked the first touchdown pass of his Wyoming career.

The fourth quarter would belong to the Boise State offense as the Broncs quarterback Montel Cozart would score on another four-yard run early in the fourth quarter and competed the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass.

For the game, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen lead the Pokes offense with 62-yards rushing on 18 attempts while passing for for 131 yards (12-27 with one interception, one touchdown pass). The Cowboys’ Trey Woods accounted for 40 yards rushing on 14 attempts. In all, Wyoming rushed for 131 yards.

For Boise State, the Broncs two quarterback system of Bret Rypien (12 of 17 for 104 yards) and Montel Cozart (6 of 7 for 73 yards, one touchdown pass and 16 carries for 52 yards with two touchdowns) was very effective. Alexander Mattison lead Boise State in rushing with 91-yards on 17 carries.

Wyoming falls to 2-1 in Mountain West Conference play and 4-3 on the year. They are back at War Memorial next Saturday against New Mexico, a 27-24 home loser to Colorado State (4-0, 6-2). Game time is 5:00 pm. It is also Homecoming in Laramie. Boise State lifts their record to 3-0 in the MWC and 5-2 overall. The Broncs will be at Utah State (2-2, 4-4) next Saturday night.