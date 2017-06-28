Latest

Bomb Squad Dispatched To Suspicious Package Near I-80

TOPICS:

June 28, 2017

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad has responded to a suspicious package in the area between I-80 and Walmart this afternoon.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol, along with the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad, Fire, and EMS responded  to the area of the Rock Springs Walmart for the report of a suspicious package.

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad utilized bomb robot and determined that the package was not a threat.

The eastbound on-ramp near mile marker 102 was closed for a brief period during the investigation, but has reopened.

 

