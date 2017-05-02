Bomb Squad Inspects Suspicious Envelope at Green River Post Office, Police Seek Info On Incident

A suspicious envelope dropped at the Green River Post Office yesterday evening turned out to be normal mail after it was inspected by the Sweetwater Bomb Squad.

At about 7:47 p.m. on Monday, Green River Patrol Officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers met with an individual who reported they were driving from Rock Springs to Green River and were passed by a maroon colored, newer model Toyota Camry with Oregon license plates, whose driver was wearing a gas mask. The reporting party followed the vehicle to the Green River Post Office and described the driver as an older white male with light colored hair and balding. It was reported the driver exited the vehicle without a gas mask on, wearing long rubber dish gloves pulled over a long sleeve shirt, carefully carried a white envelope into the post office and came back outside empty handed. The individual got back into their vehicle and drove south on Uinta Drive. The described individual and vehicle have not been located or identified at this time.

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, Post Master and Green River Fire Department were contacted and responded to the area. The Sweetwater Bomb Squad X-rayed envelopes and sent air monitors into the post office and no suspicious odors or packages were detected. One package was inspected further and determined to be normal mail.

If anyone was in the area of the Green River Post Office last night at about 7:45 p.m. and has any information regarding the incident please contact the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555 or the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Center at 307-875-1400.