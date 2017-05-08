Bomb Squad Renders Discarded Propane Bottles Safe

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad worked with the Green River Landfill Division over the weekend to make safe a large number of discarded propane bottles.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Monday that the Green River Landfill had accumulated nearly 200 steel propane bottles of various sizes.

“People have been bringing these old bottles to the landfill over time, and they presented a disposal problem,” he explained. “It’s a safety issue. Scrap dealers won’t accept intact propane bottles; they must be ‘holed’ to demonstrate that they’re empty and not under pressure. That’s where the Bomb Squad comes in; they ‘hole’ the old tanks with explosive charges.”

At the landfill on Sunday, Bomb Squad members Doug Lauze of the Green River Police Department, Tony Niemiec of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Police Officer Steve VanValkenburg used RDX charges and det cord to blast holes into the propane bottles, thereby turning them into simple scrap metal.

Lowell said the charges the Squad expended represented no cost to county or either city, as the explosives the Squad used were surplus turned in to the unit by oilfield companies.