Bomber’s Sports Bar To Host Fundraising Event TOPICS:Bomber'sBombers Sports Bar June 9, 2017 Come dressed to impress and bid on a date as Bomber’s Sports Bar will be hosting a Date Auction as well as a Silent Auction from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday June 10. All proceeds from the event will go to Primary Children’s Hospital. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
Be the first to comment on "Bomber’s Sports Bar To Host Fundraising Event"