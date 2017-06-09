Latest

Bomber’s Sports Bar To Host Fundraising Event

June 9, 2017

Come dressed to impress and bid on a date as Bomber’s Sports Bar will be hosting a Date Auction as well as a Silent Auction from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday June 10.

All proceeds from the event will go to Primary Children’s Hospital.

