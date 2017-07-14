Bond Reduction Denied For Man Accused In Quality Inn Stabbing

A request to reduce bond has been denied for a Utah man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a stabbing at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs last year.

Bradley Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, appeared before 3rd Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery this afternoon requesting a reduction in bond.

Defense attorney Rob Oldham argued that Fairbourn’s mental state has declined after his trial was continued for the second time, and there are concerns for his ability to testify at trial in November. Oldham said Fairbourn has a supportive family and is not a flight risk, nor does he have any criminal background.

Oldham told Judge Lavery that Fairbourn would wear an ankle monitor which would notify authorities if he left an authorized area.

Fairbourn’s father told the judge that his family has researched what it would take for Fairbourn to live with them and that they were prepared to take responsibility for him if he were released on bond. He said time at home would be spent working on projects, using his mind, staying active, pursuing his GED, and would include structure.

Fairbourn spoke to Lavery on his own behalf. He said he does not want to flee and only wants to see the case resolved.

“I think I want this resolved and to go to trial more than anyone,” said Fairbourn.

He told Lavery that he has struggled with depression his whole life and has high-functioning autism. He said the jail environment makes it very difficult for him to fight his depression, and the limited amount of interaction is challenging.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Erramouspe argued that all the reasons for the initial $1 million bond have remained the same. He said the court was already aware that Fairbourn struggled with insomnia, depression, and anxiety when the case began. Erramouspe described the crime as a “thrill kill.”

He also said the state has a strong case including DNA evidence, the victim’s blood on Fairbourn’s clothing, and her phone in Fairbourn’s possession when he was arrested.

Oldham argued that the strength of the state’s case was not proven.

“These things are speculation at best,” said Oldham.

Oldham criticized the police investigation and said that a “known pimp” was let free and not investigated.

Judge Lavery agreed that the reasons for bond remain the same. He said the “elephant in the room” is that the victims were strangers to Fairbourn before the night of the crime. He said if the accusations are true, then Faibourn presents not only a risk to the community but potentially to his own family if he is released.

Fairbourn’s trial is set to begin November 6th.