Bond Set For Michigan Men in Drug Case

Four men arrested Tuesday on a range of drug charges made their initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge John Prokos in Green River this morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Akins Cervantees Bonner, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic). His bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

50-year-old Durrell Stevin Mason, 50, also of Detroit, is charged with Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Prokos set his bond at $20,000 cash or surety.

Deandre Lamar Williams, 27, of Bellville, Michigan, faces the same charges as Mason. His bond was set at $40,000 cash or surety.

25-year-old Marvin Ramirez Sullivan, of Romulus, Michigan, faces charges of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Plant Form. Judge Prokos set his bond at $20,000 cash or surety.

A fifth suspect, Michael Derek Philpot, 66, of Detroit, Michigan, is scheduled to make his court appearance on Friday.

Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller and her partner K9 Deputy Huk were patrolling east of Rock Springs on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon when she stopped an eastbound 2017 Dodge van with Kentucky license plates for traffic violations. Bonner, Mason, Williams, Sullivan, and Philpot were in the van and when she made contact with the driver, she smelled marijuana. During a subsequent search of the van, a little over 54 grams of marijuana and about 1/4 pound of heroin were recovered, as was a large quantity of cash.

All five men remained in custody as of press time, as the investigation continues.