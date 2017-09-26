Bond Set For Two People Accused in Railroad Death Near Wamsutter

Two people accused in the death of man on the railroad tracks near Wamsutter appeared in Sweetwater County Circuit Court for initial appearances today.

Dennis Keith Morley, 38, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Eric Michael Barrett. Morley is accused of pushing Barrett from a moving train during an altercation on August 18th.

Rock Springs Circuit Court Judge Craig L. Jones set Morley’s bond at $500,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing for Morley has been set for October 4th at 3 p.m.

If convicted, Morley faces up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, is charged with Accessory After the Fact. Chandler is accused of throwing Barrett’s backpack from the train following the fatal altercation.

Judge Jones set Chandler’s bond at $80,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing for Chandler is set for 9 a.m. on October 3rd.

If convicted, Chandler faces up to three years imprisonment and up to a $3,000 fine for her role in the incident.

