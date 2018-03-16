“Boots And Roots Tour” Part Of Big Show After Dark Concerts

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that this year’s Saturday night “After Dark Concert” will present the Roots & Boots Tour featuring Aaron Tippin (left), Collin Raye (middle) and Sammy Kershaw (left). The concert will be 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 4th, the final day of the Sweetwater County Fair “Big Show”

Aaron Tippin hits include “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.”, “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way”, “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with The Radio”, and “Kiss This”. Five of his albums are certified “Gold” and a sixth CD—Read Between the Lines—stands at the “Platinum” level.

Sammy Kershaw has had chart success with the songs “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Cadillac Style,” and “Don’t Go Near the Water,”.

Collin Raye is best know for his hits “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” and “I Can Still Feel You”. He has had 16 number one hits and is a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee (5 CMA and 5 ACM).