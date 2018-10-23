Border War Blitz Fundraising Campaign Between Wyoming and Colorado State

The University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club and Colorado State University’s Ram Club began a joint effort to raise funds for UW and CSU student-athletes during the week of the annual Border War football game. The competition started Monday, October 22nd and lasts until kickoff of the Border War football game on Friday, October 26th at 8 pm.

Supporters can join in the competition by donating a minimum of $10 to support Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes. Every donor and every gift will directly benefit the University of Wyoming Athletic Scholarship Fund.

All contributions to Wyoming Athletics will count towards Cowboy Joe Club priority point value.

To donate to the University of Wyoming Athletic Scholarship Fund during the Border War Blitz, click here. The shared Border War Blitz home page will update in real-time over the course of this week, showing results of the campaign as the week progresses.

Questions regarding the Border War Blitz campaign can be directed to University of Wyoming Director of Development Kyle Smith (ksmit159@uwyo.edu) or by calling the Cowboy Joe Club at (307) 766-6242.

The Cowboy Joe Club, through financial investment of alumni, fans and friends, is committed to providing the University of Wyoming student-athlete with the opportunity to succeed in the classroom, in competition and in life.