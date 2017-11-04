It “The Border War” Today As The Pokes Host CSU

“The Border War” are words that every Wyoming and Colorado State fan know. Today’s game will mark the 109th time the Cowboys and Rams will play each other on the gridiron, and it will mark the 50th year they will play for the Bronze Boot.

It’s an important game for both the Cowboys and Rams as both are in contention for the 2017 Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title. Wyoming has a 5-3 overall record and a 3-1 conference mark entering Saturday’s game, while CSU is 6-3 overall, and 4-1 in the conference. The only Mountain Division team ahead of them in the standings is Boise State, who is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

Since the end of World War II, the two border rivals have played every year without interruption beginning with the 1946 season. This will be the 72nd consecutive season the Cowboys and Rams will meet.

The series began in 1899 and has now been played in three different centuries.



Wyoming leads in the Bronze Boot portion of the series by one game, with 25 wins to 24 for CSU. Since 1946, the Pokes hold an 11-game advantage having won 40 times to the Rams 31 victories. CSU leads the overall series with 58 wins to Wyoming’s 45. There have been five ties in the series.

Today’s game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 4:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Saturday’s game has the makings of another classic in the over 100-year history of “The Border War”.

This year’s Wyoming-Colorado State game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network radio broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. this Saturday with the pregame show.