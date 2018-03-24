“Bowl For Kids’ Sake” Fund Raiser Event Coming Up In April

The annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fund raiser for Greater Wyoming Big Brothers and Big Sisters will be taking place on Saturday, April 14th in Rock Springs. All funds raised during the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Sweetwater County.

Teams consist of five bowlers with each team bowling two games during one of three bowling sessions during the event.

Each bowler is encouraged to raise at least $50.00 for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and there are prizes for the top individual and team fundraisers.

This year’s theme is “Mustache Mania”, and everyone is encouraged to sport their best mustache and compete for the best mustache.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake teams have until April 12th to enter. For more information or to register a team call or text 307-399-9262.