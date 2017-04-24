“Bowl For Kids Sake” Fund Raiser Coming Up Saturday

The 2017 Bowl for Kids’ Sake fund raiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters is taking place Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Rock Springs.

Presented by WyoRadio, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest fundraiser of the year. According to a press release “The community comes together in support of our programs and services by collecting pledges for a day of bowling. Teams bowl against each other for fun and camaraderie. Raffles and silent auction are also a part of the fun!”.



Kathy Vasa of Big Brothers Big Sisters, appearing on WyoRadio’s Q96 Morning Show, stated that last year’s event raised over $17,000. Once again this year, the event will not only feature for fun bowling but also many prize drawings of gifts and donations from local businesses.

Bowling teams consist of five individuals with one taking the role as team captain. Teams can be made up of friends, co-workers, or family members.

There will be four bowling sessions to choose from;

Session 1: 12:45 – 3:00 pm (recommended for family and kid’s teams)

Session 2: 3:00 – 5:15 pm

Session 3: 5:15 – 7:30 pm

Session 4: 7:30 – 9:45 pm

This year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake theme is the “Mad Hatter” and participating bowlers are encouraged to wear crazy hats with the possibility of winning the Best Hat contest.