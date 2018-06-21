Boys and Girls Club Receives Donation

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives the fund to help ensure the safety of their club members and families. The $6,000 was given to help the club fix unbearable potholes that have formed from the winter weather. “We are so very thankful for this donation, with their help we were able to repair our parking lot.

We appreciate everything 1st Bank does for our Club and Community, said Lisa Stewart, Club CEO”. The First Bank Endowment Fund is held at the Wyoming Community Foundation. Through funds like First Bank’s, WYCF is able to distribute millions to Wyoming nonprofits each year.

