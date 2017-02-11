Boys & Girls Club Receives Food Grant

According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, a grant used to buy food components for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals has been awarded to the local organization.

The grant was created by a partnership of the Wyoming Food bank of the Rockies and the John P. Ellbogan Foundation.

According to the release, the food is delivered in bulk, with the meals being assembled by local Boys & Girls staff and teen members. It is then distributed to the Club members and families.

Currently the Boys & Girls Club will be receiving enough food for 50 families, each with breakfast, lunch, and dinner items on a weekly basis throughout the remainder of the year.