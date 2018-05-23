Branch Finalizes Recruiting Class with a Trio of Talented Grapplers

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 23, 2018) – University of Wyoming head wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the signing of Wyoming native Trevor Jefferies, Utah native Cole Moody and junior college transfer Brian Andrews to the Cowboy wrestling roster on Wednesday.

“We are excited about how this group will really fit into this program,” Branch said.

Jefferies, a native of Gillette, Wyo., went to Thunder Basin High School. He is a two-time Wyoming State Champion at 138 pounds. Jefferies placed second at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in March, as he earned All-American honors. He also earned All-America honors at the 2018 FloNationals. Last season for Thunder Basin, Jefferies sported a 42-1 record with 23 pins, eight tech falls and three major decisions.

“We are always trying to keep the best kids in the State of Wyoming and he is truly one of the best of the best,” Branch said. “He is proven on the national stage and it is great to get kids who have grown up as Wyoming fans. It is great for the culture of our program.”

Moody, a native of South Jordan, Utah, went to Bingham High School. Moody was ranked as the 15th best recruit in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling. He was a three-time state champion in high school. Moody finished as a runner-up at the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals. He also earned the Doc Buchanan Championship in 2018. He went 43-1 last season with an impressive 31 wins coming via pinfall.

“Cole is a great fit for us,” Branch said. “He is a very talented wrestler in the upper weights. We can see him going anywhere from 174-197 pounds and has a huge upside. In our environment, he is really going to be special.”

Andrews, a native of Grapevine, Texas, comes to Wyoming from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Last season, Andrews was a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American after placing third at 285 pounds. He was also a three-time National High School Coaches Association All-American. He also picked up All-American honors at the USA Wrestling Junior Freestyles. He went 43-5 last season at NEO and recorded 23 pins.

“Brian was a big pickup for us,” Branch said. “He is a good-sized heavyweight that moves very well for his size. To be able to pick up a quality big guy that we recruited out of high school is tremendous and he can come in and help immediately.”

The trio joins Jacob Greenwood (Livermore, Colo.), Logan Jensen (South Jordan, Utah), Tate Samuelson (Castle Rock, Colo.) and Chase Zollman (Poway, Calif.) who signed with the Pokes in November.