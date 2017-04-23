Brandi Chubb Will Be “Live in the Lobby” Thursday Night

Brandi Chubb will be the next featured artist for the “Live in the Lobby” musical series at the Broadway Theater. Chubb will be bringing her bluesy country vocals to the lobby of the Broadway Theater this Thursday night beginning at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $5.00 ad can be purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street URA office at 603 south Main or at the Rock Springs Chamber of commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive.

Live in the Lobby is sponsored by WyoRadio.

Brandi Chubb grew up performing in many local talent shows in Northeast Oklahoma as well as singing in church. Her personal musical style comes from her younger musical influences including Patsy Cline. Chubb and her family moved to Wyoming in 2005 and has been performing around the area since 2008.

She and band, “Brandi and Sweet Water”, have opened for the Eli Young Band, and Sawyer Brown at Flamming Gorge Days as well as country artist Daryl Worley. She has also performed at many “Concerts in the Park” in Bunning Park.