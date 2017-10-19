Breast Cancer Awareness Month Daily Fact: October 19th

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will post a fact about breast cancer every day in October. These daily facts are brought to you by Genesis Alkali and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Breast Cancer Fact for October 19th:

Minimize alcohol intake to control risk of breast cancer. That means one glass of wine, one beer or one hard liquor drink per day. (Drinking seven drinks in one day and none the rest of the week is not OK.) Alcohol can increase estrogen levels in the blood. Higher levels of estrogen are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer after menopause. However, other studies have linked a small to moderate amount of alcohol with better heart health. A good middle ground: Limit yourself to one drink or less a day. Today’s Breast Cancer Fact is provided by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Early detection of breast cancer is very important. When found early, breast cancer is easier to successfully treat.

The American Cancer Society has the following breast cancer screening recommendations for women who are at average risk of breast cancer:

Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.

All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening – what the test can and cannot do.

Click here to get more information on breast cancer screening tests and recommendations.