In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will post a fact about breast cancer every day in October. These daily facts are brought to you by Genesis Alkali and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Breast Cancer Fact for October 27th:

Some research suggests that soy stimulates breast cancer cell growth due to it’s phytoestrogens, which mimic estrogen in the body. Yet, studies found low cancer rates for women in Asian countries where they eat large amounts of soy. The takeaway: Don’t avoid soy in its whole form, like tofu and soybeans. Do avoid supplements listing soy protein isolate as an ingredient. These are formulated with high concentrations of phytoestrogens extracted from soy and could be problematic. Today’s Breast Cancer Fact is provided by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Early detection of breast cancer is very important. When found early, breast cancer is easier to successfully treat.

The American Cancer Society has the following breast cancer screening recommendations for women who are at average risk of breast cancer:

Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.

All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening – what the test can and cannot do.

