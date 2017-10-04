Breast Cancer Awareness Month Daily Fact: October 4th

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will post a fact about breast cancer every day in October. These daily facts are brought to you by Genesis Alkali and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Breast Cancer Fact for October 4th:

About 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers can be traced to specific, inherited gene mutations, such as the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. Even though only about 10 percent of breast cancers are due to this inherited genetic mutation, having a mother, sister, aunt or grandmother with the disease indicates that you have a higher risk. Overall guidelines advise testing based on the type of breast cancer, age of onset, and other cancers in the family. This may mean that you need an MRI and a mammogram, and that screening should start as soon as 10 years before the earliest age of onset. Today’s Breast Cancer Fact is provided by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Early detection of breast cancer is very important. When found early, breast cancer is easier to successfully treat.

The American Cancer Society has the following breast cancer screening recommendations for women who are at average risk of breast cancer:

Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.

All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening – what the test can and cannot do.

Click here to get more information on breast cancer screening tests and recommendations.