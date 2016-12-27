Brian Hill Talks With Coach Bohl About Entering NFL Draft

Laramie, Wyo. (Dec. 26, 2016) — University of Wyoming junior running back Brian Hill spoke with Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl on Monday, informing Bohl that he will forego his senior season at Wyoming and will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hill also made an announcement on his Twitter account, @B_Heezy5, Monday afternoon. Hill wrote, “After speaking with my family I’ve decided that I’m foregoing my senior season. Thank you for making my college experience great! #GoWyo.”

Following Hill’s decision, Bohl had this to say, “We appreciate Brian’s efforts and his many contributions to our football program these past three seasons. He helped us move Wyoming Football in a positive direction over his three-year career, including helping us compete for a Mountain West Conference Championship this past season. Along the way he accomplished many great things as a Cowboy. We wish Brian all the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Hill ended his Wyoming career holding virtually every school rushing record. The native of Belleville, Ill., concluded his college career with 4,287 career rushing yards — a school record. He rushed for 1,860 yards in the 2016 season, breaking his own single-season record of 1,631 yards that he set a year ago as a sophomore in 2015. Hill rushed for 35 career touchdowns, breaking the Wyoming record of 34 rushing touchdowns set by former Cowboy Eddie Talboom — a record that had stood since 1950. Hill’s 22 rushing touchdowns in 2016 shattered the Wyoming single-season record of 14 set by Alvester Alexander in 2010.

Hill also owns the school records for average rushing yards per game for a career (112.82) and average rushing yards per game for a single season (135.92) set in 2015.