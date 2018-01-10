Bridges Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Irving, Texas (Jan. 10, 2018) – University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Bridges, ranked as high as No. 5 in the country at 133 pounds, went 4-0 at the UNC Duals last Friday. Two of his wins came via major decision and he was one of three Pokes to complete the dual with a perfect mark.

The Altus, Okla., native earned his first of two wins over ranked opponents on Friday against then-No. 19 Zach Sherman of North Carolina. He exploded with a 19-9 major over Duke’s Josh Finesilver to close the morning session. In the afternoon, Bridges picked up a 10-4 decision against Lane Peters of Army before ending the day with a 10-2 major over No. 4 Josh Terao of American. Before the UNC Duals, Bridges earned his first win over a top-five opponent against Oklahoma State on Dec. 19. He defeated No. 3 Kaid Brock with an 11-10 decision.

The Big 12 weekly honor is the first of Bridges’ career and Wyoming’s second this season. Senior Bryce Meredith won the award on Dec. 20.

The No. 11 Cowboys host CSU Bakersfield on Friday night. The dual will begin at 7 p.m. MT in the UniWyo Sports Complex.