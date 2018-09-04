Britania Mountain Fire Now 77% Contained

The Britania Mountain Fire is currently 32,089 acres and the fire is 77% contained. Due to the cloud cover and increased humidity, the fire was not very active yesterday. On Monday, crews focused on holding and improving the established fire lines. In Divisions Z and W, crews continued mopping up the current fire perimeter to improve containment lines. Crews continued structure protection work around structures along Palmer Canyon Road. Engines and hand crews mopped up, patrolled, and monitored the fire line in Divisions M and A on the east and north sides of the fire. In Division M, crews repaired fire lines and other suppression impacts.

On Tuesday, Divisions W and Z will continue improving firelines on the west and southwest flanks of the fire by mopping up hot spots near the fire’s established perimeter. Crews will continue mopping up around and protect structures in Palmer Canyon and Paradise subdivision. Engines assigned to Divisions A and M on the north and east flanks of the fire will patrol firelines and mop up to the degree necessary to keep the fire within the established perimeter. Crews will continue repairing suppression activities in Division M. Rocky Mountain Team Black will prepare to transfer command to a Type 3 organization on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Wheatland Rural Electric Association has recharged their power distribution line serving the area. Power to residences outside the fire perimeter has been restored. Residences within the fire perimeter remain without power as the power company continues to inspect lines. Residents who have questions about power service should direct those questions to Wheatland REA at (307) 322-2125.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: A cold front moved over the fire area this morning, which will cause higher winds over the fire area today. Winds are expected to be 10-16 mph out of the northwest this morning, shifting to northeast through the day. Winds are forecasted to gust up to 30 mph on ridgetops. Temperatures are expected be 1-2 degrees cooler today. With the cooler temperatures, relative humidity will be higher today than previous days.

Evacuations and Closures: Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for residences north of Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County west of the Laramie River to the Albany County line. Evacuations are also in place for Albany County residents from the Platte County line to Cottonwood Road. Palmer Canyon Road remains closed in the fire area in both Platte County and Albany County.

To sign up for emergency alerts, residents of Platte County can visit https://bit.ly/2Lyewed; Albany County residents can visit https://bit.ly/2wx8wwO to sign up. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Platte County should email emergmgmt@plattecountywyoming.com with contact information including name, address, email, and phone number. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Albany County should email ema@co.albany.wy.us with the same information. This contact information will be used by the respective emergency management agency to provide recovery information to homeowners.

Advertisement

Fire Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in effect in Platte County. Details on those restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/2wu4Psl or call (307) 331-8521. There are no fire restrictions in effect for Albany County.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the Britania Mountain Fire remains in effect around the entire fire area, including restrictions on unmanned aircraft systems (drones).

Britania Mountain Fire Statistics:

Size: 32,089 acres

Containment: 77%

Total Personnel: 502

Cause: Lightning

Location: Approximately 6 miles west of Wheatland, WY