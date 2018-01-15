Broadway Theater Introduces “Dinner and a Movie” Series

The Broadway Theater is introducing a new movie series – “Dinner and a Movie.”

The series includes:

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Jumanji (the original, Robin Williams version)

Thursday, February 22, 2018 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Thursday, March 22, 2018 – ET

Thursday, April 26, 2018 – Dances with Wolves

All movies start at 6:00 p.m.

Movie admission is FREE with a receipt from any downtown restaurant, watering hole or shop for at least $5* on the date of the movie. Regular admission is $10 without a receipt. (*$5 expenditure per person for each movie admission.)

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com