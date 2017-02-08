Broadway Theater Presents The French Film “Timbuktu” Tonight

The Broadway Theater in Rock Springs will continue their Foreign Film February tonight as they present the French film “Timbuktu” Show time is 7:00 pm. Admission is $5.00 with tickets available at the Rock Springs URA office at 603 South Main or the Rock Spring Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive.

“Timbuktu” is a 2014 French drama film that was selected to compete at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival were it won two awards. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.

The story is based around the brief occupation of Timbuktu, Mali.