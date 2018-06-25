Bronze Sculptures of Artists From Hudson River School on Display at Yellowstone’s Heritage and Research Center

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The Yellowstone Heritage and Research Center welcomes a new art exhibit this summer season. The exhibit celebrates Hudson River School masters Thomas Moran, Albert Bierstadt, and Sanford Robinson Gifford and will be on display through September 28, 2018. The exhibit consists of bronze sculptures of the artists by Greg Wyatt as well as interpretive panels about their lives and artistic contributions.

During the mid-1800s, the art movement known as the Hudson River School featured artists who painted romanticized views of landscapes. Moran, Bierstadt, and Gifford are considered some of the most influential artists from this movement. Initially limited to the Hudson River area, these artists later went on to embrace landscapes of the American West. The artistic works of Thomas Moran were instrumental in persuading Congress to pass the act that created Yellowstone National Park.

Growing up in the Hudson River Valley, sculptor Greg Wyatt developed a style that merges realistic images with creative masses of form, space, and energy. His work appears in sculpture gardens, private collections, and museums around the world.



The Heritage and Research Center houses Yellowstone’s archives, museum collection, herbarium, and research library. The center is located at 20 Old Yellowstone Trail South in Gardiner, Montana. Exhibits may be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (excluding federal holidays) at no cost.