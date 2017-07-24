Latest

Brush Fire Burning South of Rock Springs; Road Closed

July 24, 2017

Picture Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

UPDATE 5:22 pm:

County officials have closed County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road) as the brushfire there worsens.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the road was closed at about 5:00 PM a short distance south of the road’s intersection with the Blairtown Road.

 

Officials say the fire has now consumed about 20 acres.

Firefighting aircraft are being brought in, as firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management continue to battle the blaze.

“We are asking that people avoid the area, for their own safety and to avoid hindering emergency vehicles,” Lowell said.

Picture Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

 

Brush Fire Burning South of Rock Springs

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, County and federal firefighters are battling a brush fire Monday afternoon south of Rock Springs.

 

Sheriff Mike Lowell said firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management were dispatched at about 2:30 PM to a location along County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road) about 2½ miles south of its intersection with the Blairtown Road, south of Rock Springs.

A county deputy at the scene estimated that about four to five acres have burned. As of press time, no injuries or property damage have been reported, the cause of the fire is unknown, and firefighters are continuing their efforts to contain the blaze.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area until the fire is out to avoid hindering emergency vehicles.

