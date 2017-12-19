BSA CoEd Exploring Program Kickoff Meeting This Wednesday

(Rock Springs, WY) – On Wednesday, December 20, Boy Scouts of America Wyoming Trails District will be kicking off its Rock Springs area Exploring program with an organizational meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 307 C Street, in Rock Springs.

The Exploring program is based on a unique and dynamic relationship between youth and the organizations in their communities. Businesses and community organizations initiate a career-specific Explorer post or club my matching their people and organizational resources to the career interests of youth in the community. The result is a program of interactive activities that help youth pursue their special interests, grow, and develop.

Exploring Posts serve a coed group of high school and college students through to age 20. The model is hands-on and interactive character and career activities which are facilitated by trained business leaders in the community. This is a great opportunity for local leaders to be active in the development of skills and facilitate interest for our youth to seek careers and continue to live in and support Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Trails District will start the Exploring program in Sweetwater County with two posts both of which will parallel two of the Academic Academies at Rock Springs High School. The first is a Medical Post with the Health Academy and the other is a Fire Leadership and Law Post that will work with the Fire and Law Academy as well as both the Rock Springs Fire Department and the Rock Springs Police Department.

All high school and college students through to age 20 in Rock Springs are encouraged to join this new Exploring program. This program is an excellent opportunity for students that are not in the RSHS Academies as well as those who are. For those not in the corresponding academy or any academy, this is a chance to try out these career fields without having to plan a specific class schedule. For those RSHS students within an academy, the Exploring program will provide another experience outside of their academy discipline. Each Post will conduct one or two activities per month and the cost is just $24 to join the first post with no additional cost to join additional posts. Plans are in the works to launch an Exploring Post in Green River in January.

For more information about the Exploring Kickoff Meeting on December 20 or about the Exploring Program, contact Budd Allen at (307) 707-5365.