Burglars Targeting Bars and Fraternal Organizations

Multiple locations in southern and southwest Wyoming have been burglarized during the past few months.
The Green River Police Department released a statement today that they and other agencies are involved in investigations regarding these burglaries.
The crimes have primarily targeted bars and fraternal organizations.
The incidents are still actively under investigation. Anyone with information concerning these burglaries is asked to contact local aw enforcement.
