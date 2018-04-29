Bushman Announces Candidacy For Green River City Council Ward 1

In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Sherry Bushman announced her candidacy for Green River Ward 1 in the upcoming August 21, 2018 primary.
“I care deeply and passionately about my community,” she said. “I do consider serving on the council not as politics, but as a public service.”
“In my career, I have been part of corporate management and I have learned that relationships are a key component to ensure a long-term partnerships to reach a successful common goal.”
Bushman’s press releases gave some of the following reasons on why she seeking the office:
- I believe in fiscal responsibility and ethical decision making that will secure our economic vitality
- I want to strive to make a difference by fostering a partnership among our local community organizations
- I want to serve the city of Green River by applying my leadership skills and education
The release states that Bushman is currently serving as the Vice Chair URA/Main Street Agency and as 2nd Vice Chair American Legion Auxiliary Tom Whitmore, Post 28 and that she has documented over 200 volunteer annual hours serving the Green River community.
