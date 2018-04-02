Business Council Offers Energy Efficiency Grants

The Wyoming Business Council’s State Energy Office has $325,000 in competitive federal grants available for Wyoming local governments and small businesses seeking to cut their electric bills.

The money is split between three programs.

There is $100,000 available to towns, cities and counties for improvements and retrofits like installing insulation; adding weather sealing; purchase of Energy Star or solar powered appliances; upgrades of showers and faucets; or replacement of boilers, hot water heaters, HVAC systems, windows and doors.

Another $150,000 is set aside for towns, cities and counties to retrofit current lighting systems to energy-efficient systems with occupancy controls and auto dimming according to natural light.

Applicants must sign up for the Wyoming Energy Conservation Improvement Program by June 30 to receive a free energy assessment. The assessment must be completed before submitting an application. Applications are due Aug. 31.

Small businesses, nonprofits and local governments are all encouraged to apply to the Small Business Energy Audit/Retrofit Grant Program. There is $75,000 available.

Energy efficiency improvements are often overlooked as a cost-savings opportunity. Grants are a not to exceed $5,000 to entities pursuing an energy audit and retrofits that were identified in the audit.

The program funds 75% of the cost of an energy audit and some energy efficiency improvements.

Energy audits examine ways to reduce energy consumption. The program can also pay a small portion of the actual improvements identified in the audit, such as lighting upgrades or insulation.

Residences and housing units are ineligible.

All grant funds must be expended by June 30, 2019.