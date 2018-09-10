Business Is Lively At The Rock Springs Plaza Mall Shopping Center

Business is lively at the Rock Spring Plaza Mall Shopping Center. Planet Fitness has signed a new lease and will be opening in the former Sports Authority location. Planet fitness will be open this winter. They have over 1,500 locations nationwide, and they create an exciting an environment where you can relax, go at your own pace, and do your own thing without ever having to worry about being judged.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Grand Opening of Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture & Design who expanded their successful store into the Rock Springs Plaza Mall Shopping Center. It is a furniture store for all your needs conveniently located next to Albertson’s. “Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture is grateful to be part of the community for over 11 years now,” said Dave Taylor, Owner, “and we are so happy to be here in this new location!” Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture has new, used, antique, and refurbished “finds” that you definitely need to finish that room in your home! “

Chopstix Asian Bistro, in front of Albertson’s, is pleased to announce it grand re -opening, Chopstix just completed an extensive remodel and reopened to the public in August. They are sporting new updated menu items and the Menu includes Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Thai and many house specialties. Definitely a restaurant to keep exploring and coming back to.

Now for this month Aaron’s Rent To Own will complete its expansion into the former Rock Springs Realty location and complete a remodel of the entire store, including new store windows for merchandise displays. Come see the new paint, new carpeting, new displays and new merchandise. Aaron’s makes it easy to own whatever you need for your home without needing credit. They offer free delivery & set up, service and repair.

This is great timing for us said Kevin Mortensen, Manager of the Rock Springs Plaza Mall Shopping Center, clearly there has been a strong up tick and economic pickup in Rock Springs. “We are getting a lot of calls on our vacancies at the Rock Springs Plaza Mall Shopping Center and Office Building” said Mortensen. “Just this week we have signed 3 more new leases in our office building. All of them oil & gas related. It is clear that the oil & gas industry is back and the new Jonah field announcements will further boost business in Rock Springs.”

There are three different businesses that are looking at the former Hastings location. “Unfortunately Harbor Freight is not one of them, at least for the foreseeable future. Harbor Freight planned to put a store here, but due to circumstances out of our control, Harbor Freight told us they have stopped the plans of many new stores (including Rock Springs, WY, and Price, Utah) until they can understand the impact of the new Chinese Tariff’s being proposed by President Trump. Since 100% of their product is manufactured in China, I can see their concern.”

While this is a minor setback, we have interest from other businesses and we will continue to be one of Rock Springs most aggressive promoters and marketers. Rock Springs is a wonderful community in which to do business. And we are pleased to be part of it.