BYU Dance Group To Perform Saturday Night At WWCC

Western Wyoming Community College will be presenting the International Folk Dance Ensemble from Brigham Young University this Saturday night at 7:30 in the WWCC Theatre.

According to WWCC, “the performance of “Journey,” is a 90-minute voyage of dance and music through the heartbeat of the world’s cultures. “Journey” is a kaleidoscope of furious footwork, pulsing rhythms, live music, and authentic costumes radiating magic from across the globe. IFDE helps audiences to discover the magic of wandering to new places and participating in timeless traditions. IFDE invites audiences in Sweetwater County to share in the magic of such folk dances as Irish hard shoe, American clogging, Ukrainian Hopak, exotic Indian dances, and more”.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $6.00 for children, students and seniors. They are available for purchase online at wwcc.tix.com. No babies in arms will be admitted to this production; however, anyone age 4 or older will be admitted with a ticket.