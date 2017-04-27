C-130 Aircraft Visit at Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport [PHOTOS]



























































































































Despite the cold wind, several Sweetwater County residents visited Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport today to tour a C-130H Hercules aircraft.

The Wyoming Air National Guard flew the aircraft to Rock Springs this morning and opened the aircraft for public viewing. Members of the community toured the aircraft, spoke with aircrew and maintainers, and learned more about the Wyoming National Guard.

The visit is part of a statewide outreach to educate Wyoming residents about the Wyoming Air National Guard.

The airport also displayed some Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Trucks and Airport Snow Removal Equipment.