C-130 Fly-In At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

Sweetwater County residents will have the opportunity to tour a C-130 aircraft this Thursday.

The Wyoming Air National Guard will fly a C-130H Hercules aircraft into the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Thursday morning. Residents will have the opportunity to tour the aircraft, talk with the aircrew and maintainers, and learn more about the Wyoming National Guard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Air National Guard will also bring a cut-away C-130 engine for the public’s viewing. The cutaway engine is the plane’s propeller engine which has had a portion cut away from it so the inner workings are visible.

In addition, the airport will be displaying some Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Trucks and Airport Snow Removal Equipment.

The Air National Guard Visit is part of a statewide outreach to educate Wyoming residents about the Wyoming Air National Guard.