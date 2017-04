Sweetwater County residents will have the opportunity to tour a C-130 aircraft later this month.

The Wyoming Air National Guard will fly to C-130 aircraft into the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. Residents will have the opportunity to tour the aircraft, talk with the aircrew and maintainers, and learn more about the Wyoming National Guard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.