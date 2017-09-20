Call For Participants: Social Studies Standards Review Committee

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking state residents interested in serving on the Wyoming Social Studies Standards Review Committee.

The committee will review the state social studies standards to ensure the cultural heritage, history, and contemporary contributions of American Indians are addressed. This work will be done in cooperation with tribes of the region, including the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Indian tribes. The committee will begin meeting this fall, with 3-5 days of webinars and meetings from October through January.

Anyone interested in serving on this committee should complete the Call for Participants Survey. The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on October 1, 2017.

Completing this survey expresses interest in participating, but does not commit anyone to serving on the Review Committee. Standards committee members will be chosen from the list of those interested, and will be contacted directly through email to confirm their participation.

In addition, the WDE is collecting feedback regarding possible revisions to the Wyoming Social Studies Content and Performance Standards addressing Native American history, culture and, contemporary contributions. The Social Studies Standards Review Committee will consider this input as they begin the standards review process. Input can be given online through the end of October.