Calling All “Bell Ringer” Volunteers

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to serve as holiday “bell ringers” in Rock Springs and Green River for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Advertisement

The campaign will start on November 10th and continue through December 24th at various locations around the area. Bell ringer locations will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

Anyone willing to volunteer is asked to call the Sweetwater Family Resource Center at 307-362-6549 and ask to speak with Kathy or Kim.